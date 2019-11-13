Firm conducting independent investigation into Virginia Beach mass shooting set to release findings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After a nearly 4 month long independent investigation into the Virginia Beach mass shooting at the Municipal Center, Hillard Heintze will release their findings.

This investigation comes after a gunman killed 12 people and wounded five others in and around the building in which he had worked for over nine years.

Hillard Heintze, the Chicago-based firm will share the conclusion of their report with Virginia Beach City Council during a special meeting on Wednesday.

They will meet with the victims families members before meeting with the public.

During their investigation they conducted hundreds of interviews, sifted through thousands of documents and looked into claims of a toxic work environment within the Virginia Beach City government.

