Officials to release investigation findings on Virginia Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Officials will be releasing information on the Virginia Beach mass shooting investigation Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The families of the Virginia Beach mass shooting victims may finally gain insight as to what happened inside Building 2 where their loved ones were murdered.

Virginia Beach Police sent a letter to the families stating they would release their findings into the criminal investigation.

The public will also be updated at the same time as the city plans to live stream the announcement. You can come back to this page at 6 p.m. to watch.

