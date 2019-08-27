Leaders of independent investigation into Virginia Beach mass shooting to hold public meeting Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - In a session, Tuesday at 2 p.m., leaders of the Virginia Beach independent investigation into the May 31st mass shooting will be giving an update to the public and to city council on the status of where they are in the investigation.

Hillard Heintze, the Chicago firm that's leading this independent investigation, will be giving its first update to the public. We know the firm has already had two listening sessions earlier this summer for both the public and for City of Virginia Beach employees.

The Virginia Beach City Auditor says the Chicago firm has a very experienced staff that includes former secret service agents, law enforcement officers, attorneys, fraud examiners and a mental health expert.

We are being told the investigation will create a timeline of what happened on May 31st, explore information on the shooter and look into any city policies that may have been a factor.

The session today will be in building one and is open to the public.

Hillard Heintze was chosen as the firm to lead the independent investigation back in early July.

11 of the 12 people who died in the Virginia Beach mass shooting were city employees.

Officials with Virginia Beach confirmed that 15 bids were submitted to the city's auditor by firm wanting to lead the case.

To learn more about mass shooting investigations, the Virginia Beach City Auditor read all the reports from other tragedies, such as the mass shootings in San Bernardino, California, and Virginia Tech and the 2017 protests in Charlottesville. The investigation into the Virginia Beach mass shooting will be modeled after these investigations.

