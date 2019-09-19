Husband of mass shooting victim hopes entire truth will come out Tuesday regarding investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va -On Tuesday, the families of the mass shooting victims in Virginia Beach may finally gain insight as to what happened inside building 2 where their loved ones were murdered.

Virginia Beach Police sent a letter to the families stating they would release their findings into the criminal investigation. Jason Nixon, wife of Kate, a veteran engineer who lost her life will be there.

“This is what I have left of Kate,” said Jason Nixon as he holds his wife’s ashes in his hands.

Kate and Jason Nixon were married nearly 20 years when she was brutally murdered inside Building 2.

“It’s tough nothing has changed for me I still wake up in the morning I don’t see my wife there, the girls don’t see their mom,” he told News 3. Each week brings another hurdle to Nixon, now fathering three young girls on his own.

“I just got my wife’s autopsy report, police told me she was shot 3 times, but it was 4, its a huge discrepancy,” he stated.

He hopes those inconsistences are cleared up next week, when police reveal their findings.

“My patience is running thin, we have been in limbo for four months no one has told us anything,” said Nixon. Nixon said he doesn’t expect any surprises, he just wants all of the truth to come out. He says the reason for the 12 murders is cut and dry.

“It’s an no-brainer it is black and white its all there all you gotta do is follow the emails,” Nixon said Nixon tells News 3 that the shooter was given an ultimatum, to be fired or resign after repeated poor performance at work as well as a sexual assault complaint lodged against him by one of then people he then murdered. “After all the conversations I had w my wife I know exactly what will come out of this investigation ,” said Nixon. In June , Nixon told News 3, the night before Kate was murdered on May 30, she sat Jason down at the table and told him she wanted to take a gun to work because a disgruntled co-worker was being fired and was threatening.

Nixon hopes Tuesday’s findings will be the start of more transparency between the city and the families of the victims.