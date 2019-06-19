Family of Joshua Hardy says they are in the dark; no contact with V.B. city officials

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va,

“He was fun loving always enjoying family and friends, a christian, just an awesome, awesome brother,” said Denise Smallwood, Joshua Hardy’s twin.

Her other half, 52-year-old, Joshua Hardy is gone.

“We were soley connected, as twins its a connection that superseded anything,” said Smallwood.

On May 31st, Hardy, an Engineer Tech and children’s book author was gunned down inside Building two along with 11 of his coworkers.

“He was shot 10 times, more than any other victim,” she said.

His body riddled with bullets after her worked to save his office mates.

“This was not expected, we thought he had 40 to 50 more years to share with him,” Smallwood stated.

Smallwood says he left Building 2 at 1:39 pm that fateful Friday to buy a lottery ticket, only to return to the unthinkable.

“He went to work that day as a public servant, this is just not real to me, he just went to work,” said Smallwood.

The five siblings he leaves behind are in a world of hurt and they want answers.

“We are crushed and our hearts are bleeding. You cannot tell me this guy decided to go to work one day, and just shoot up this building, it doesn’t happen like that, there are more contributing factors,” she explained.

Her family, like Katherine Nixon’s are pleading for the city to conduct and external investigation.

“The city isnt saying anything its like we are doing our own investigation and we should be doing that,” she told News 3.

Smallwood says in the two and a half weeks since the shooting not a single Virginia Beach official has paid them a visit.

“We are in the dark ,this is the aftermath this is where its important not just in the public eye where everyone can see you,” said Smallwood.

She says its time to release the shooter’s personnel files.

” Virginia Beach, I am just saying, fix this and fix it immediatley,” she said.

On Tuesday Mayor Bobby Dyer spoke to City Council that he has complete confidence that police will reveal all their discoveries after they finish hundreds of interviews.