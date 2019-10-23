Live now: Newport News General Assembly candidates debate after winner drawn from bowl in 2018

If you get an error message, please refresh the page.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News General Assembly candidates Shelly Simonds and David Yancey are facing off in a debate at Christopher Newport University Wednesday evening.

In 2017, the race for the 94th District seat was tied. In January 2018, Yancey’s name was drawn from a bowl that allowed Republicans to continue to control the House of Delegates.

This year, the two face each other again.

Simonds, a Democrat, serves on the Newport News School Board and is a former teacher and journalist. Yancey, a Republican, is a Newport News native who worked in a family business and started a fishing business in 2009.

