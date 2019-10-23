Get to know David Yancey, candidate for Virginia’s 94th District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you ever needed an example of how every vote counts it’s in the 94th District in Newport News.

The race was tied in 2017 and Republican David Yancey’s name was drawn from a bowl and that allowed Republicans to continue to control the House of Delegates. This year the two candidates face each other again.

David Yancey is a Newport News native who worked in a family business and started a fishing business in 2009.

Their race could once again decide which party controls the House of Delegates.

In the video above you hear from David Yancey.