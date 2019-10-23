Get to know Shelley Simonds, candidate for Virginia’s 94th District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you ever needed an example of how every vote counts it’s in the 94th District in Newport News.

The race was tied in 2017 and Republican David Yancey’s name was drawn from a bowl and that allowed Republicans to continue to control the House of Delegates. This year the two candidates face each other again.

Shelley Simonds serves on the Newport News school board, is a former teacher and journalist.

Their race could once again decide which party controls the House of Delegates.

In the video above you hear from Shelley Simonds. Click here to learn more about other candidates.