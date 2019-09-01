Redskins make final cuts, finalize 53-man roster

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va – NFL teams finalized their 53-man rosters on Saturday, cutting dozens of players by the 4:00 p.m. deadline.

The Washington Redskins released their official roster as the team heads into Week 1 of the 2019 NFL season.

Washington has 26 players occupying positions on offense, 24 on defense and three special teams players.

The most notable move was the release of wide receiver Josh Doctson, who was a first-round pick in the 2016 draft.

During the offseason the Redskins decided against extending Doctson’s rookie contract past this season, after he only accumulated eight total touchdowns in three years.

The team looked into trading Doctson before the cutdown deadline, but there were no takers.

Another big decision at the wide receiver position had to do with players whose last name’s are Sims.

In the last two preseason games Cam Sims had four receptions for 60 yards, but it was only undrafted rookie Steven Sims Jr. who made the roster. The latter Sims had three receptions for 32 yards in the preseason, with one touchdown and 80 combined yards on two kick returns.

“I think when he has to ball in his hands, he’s a very exciting player, electric,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “He’s got the speed and quickness to separate. “A rookie free agent from Kansas coming in here and learning this offense, he’s still got a ways to go as far as getting himself ready to play. But we love the prospect of him with the ball in his hands.”

One player in addition to the 53-man roster who’s future has still not been decided is left tackle Trent Williams. He has yet to report to the team, and is on the Reserve/Did Not Report list.

The Redskins released the following players:

Quarterback: Jalan McClendon

Running Back: Samaje Perine, Craig Reynolds

Wide Receiver: Jehu Chesson, Josh Doctson, Darvin Kidsy, Cam Sims, Brian Quick

Tight End: Matt Flanagan, J.P. Holtz, Donald Parham

Offensive Lineman: Jerald Foster, Blake Hance, Zac Kerin, Timon Parris, Corey Robinson, Hugh Thornton

Defensive Lineman: Ryan Bee, Jonathan Bonner, Khairi Clark, Austin Maloata, JoJo Wicker

Outside Linebacker: Andrew Ankrah, Marcus Smith II

Middle Linebacker: B.J. Blunt, Marquis Flowers, Gary Johnson, Darrell Williams

Cornerback: Adonis Alexander, Deion Harris, Ashton Lampkin, D.J. White

Safety: Jeremy Reaves, JoJo McIntosh

While the players listed above were released by the Redskins, they could remain with the team by ending up on Washington’s practice squad.

The Redskins open the 2019 season at Lincoln Financial Field on September 8th, when they face the Philadelphia Eagles in a 1:00 p.m. matchup.