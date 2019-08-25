Case Keenum named Redskins’ starting quarterback

The Washington Redskins have announced who the starting quarterback will be week 1 when the team faces the Eagles.

After starting the first three preseason games, veteran quarterback Case Keenum has earned the starting spot.

Originally a three-way quarterback competition, Colt McCoy couldn’t get healthy in time for the start of the 2019 season, and it came down to Keenum and first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins.

Over the course of 54 career games Keenum has thrown for 7,437 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

Washington’s season opener against the Eagles is at Lincoln Financial Field on September 8th.