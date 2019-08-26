‘Skins scoop: Head coach Jay Gruden ‘very strongly’ doubts Redskins will trade Trent Williams

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Saturday, by 4:00 p.m., all 32 NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 90 players to 53. That means 1,184 players will be out of a job.

Offensive lineman Trent Williams currently has a job. And according to Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, his employer won’t change any time soon.

On August 3rd, Gruden was asked if there is a chance Washington trades Williams, who remains away from the Redskins because of a dispute with team. His response then was, “I seriously doubt that.”

Monday, Gruden was asked if he still doubts Washington will trade Williams, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection. “Yes, I still feel that way,” Gruden said. “Very strongly, yes.”

Williams, who is staying away from the team due to a reported ‘fractured relationship’ with the franchise, has not taken part in any of the team’s offseason workouts or practices. Earlier in the preseason, published reports stated the Redskins were engaging in trade talks for Williams.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the team has privately resisted all inquires about Williams. Rapoport also notes Williams, who has undergone several surgeries, is now healthy and ready to play.

The Redskins play their final preseason game of 2019 Thursday night at home vs. Baltimore – a contest to be broadcast live on News 3. Washington opens its regular season Sunday September 8th at Philadelphia.