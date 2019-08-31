Washington Redskins receiver Josh Doctson on the chopping block

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va – NFL teams have until 4:00 p.m. Saturday to cut down their rosters to 53 players, and things are looking grim for Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson.

Doctson’s NFL career started on a high note, as he was a first-round pick in the 2016 draft.

Over the course of three years he’s only accumulated eight total touchdowns, and during the offseason the Redskins decided against extending Doctson’s rookie contract past this season.

It was originally reported by Ian Rapoport that Washington looks to trade Doctson, but if no deal is made by today’s cut deadline they’re expected to release him.

Entering his fourth NFL season, Doctson’s set to hit the team’s salary cap in 2019 for $3.197 million, and the Redskins will only save $620,000 if they choose to release him, according to CBS Sports.

The #Redskins are moving on former former first-round WR Josh Doctson, sources say. They are working hard to trade him, but if they can’t, they’re expected to release him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019