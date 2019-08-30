‘I am angry, I am hurt this is devastating,’ says the sister of man who shot and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - "Who killed my son? Who killed my son?" asked the mother of 39 year-old Kenny Williams. Norfolk police say Williams will shot and killed on Wednesday.

"My mom is devastated!" says Kenny's sister Michelle Williams. Friends and family of his gathered at the location police found his body Bapaume and St. Denis Avenue for a candlelight vigil.

“Not just to remember them but to ask for your help to help them find the killers who killed Kenny Williams and Percell Williams.”

Norfolk police say Kenny's is possibly related to the death of 39-year-old Percell Williams, who was found Tuesday night in the 2100 block of Bellevue Avenue also suffering from gunshot wounds. Michelle says the were best friends.

"You saw Kenny, you saw Percell. They were always at my moms house all the time. You didn't see one without the other," she adds.

Now she wants answers. Especially answers for her little brothers children who also attended Friday night's vigil. "Kenny has two children. Little Kenny and Imani. They both look like him and have to grow up without him."

This is a topic Norfolk police chief Larry Boone touched on today at a press conference. He says "We are losing generations of young people in the African American community due to gun violence."

Boone says their deaths are the 24th and 26th homicide for the year in the city. Michelle wants the community to put the guns down.