Body found in Norfolk possibly related to Tuesday night homicide

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a homicide in the 2900 block of Bapaume Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a call for the shooting was answered by dispatch around 7 a.m.

Police are still on scene and said one man’s body was found. They added that this incident is possible related to a homicide that happened in the city Tuesday night.

Police have not released any further information about the shootings and there is no suspect information at this time.

A man’s body has been found in the 2900 block of Bapaume Avenue possibly related to the homicide last night on Dunkirk Avenue. More to follow when available. https://t.co/pGi1oneaEZ — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 28, 2019