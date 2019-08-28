Body found in Norfolk possibly related to Tuesday night homicide

Photo Gallery
NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a homicide in the 2900 block of Bapaume Avenue Wednesday morning.
According to officials, a call for the shooting was answered by dispatch around 7 a.m.
Police are still on scene and said one man’s body was found. They added that this incident is possible related to a homicide that happened in the city Tuesday night.
Police have not released any further information about the shootings and there is no suspect information at this time.
36.872533 -76.261569