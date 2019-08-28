Body found in Norfolk possibly related to Tuesday night homicide

Posted 8:32 am, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:53AM, August 28, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a homicide in the 2900 block of Bapaume Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a call for the shooting was answered by dispatch around 7 a.m.

Police are still on scene and said one man’s body was found. They added that this incident is possible related to a homicide that happened in the city Tuesday night.

Police have not released any further information about the shootings and there is no suspect information at this time.

Google Map for coordinates 36.872533 by -76.261569.

