Norfolk Police investigating man’s death as homicide

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the 3100 block of Dunkirk Avenue Tuesday night.
The call came in around 9:45 p.m.
Police say the man was found dead at the scene.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
There is no further information. This is a developing story.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.
36.875599 -76.261549