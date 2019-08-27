Norfolk Police investigating man’s death as homicide

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the 3100 block of Dunkirk Avenue Tuesday night.

The call came in around 9:45 p.m.

Police say the man was found dead at the scene.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

There is no further information. This is a developing story.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online here.

