President Trump signs bill naming Virginia Beach post office after mass shooting victim

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – President Donald Trump signed a bill naming a Virginia Beach post office after Ryan Keith Cox into law, Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced Thursday.

The President signed the bill Wednesday night after bipartisan and bicameral passage in the House and Senate last month.

Cox was one of the 12 individuals killed in the May 31 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. For 12 years, he worked for Virginia Beach as an account clerk in the Department of Public Utilities.

Witness accounts say Cox sacrificed his own life to save colleagues during the shooting, telling his coworkers, “I’ve got to see if anybody else needs help.”

“Virginia Beach and our entire Commonwealth will never forget Keith Cox’s courageous efforts to save his fellow Virginians,” Luria said. “The post office building will serve as a permanent reminder of his bravery and sacrifice. It’s an honor to recognize a true community hero.”

The post office, located at 2509 George Mason Drive, will be known as the Ryan Keith Cox Post Office Building.

A statement from Luria’s office said the full Virginia congressional delegation supported the legislation.

