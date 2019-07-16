House to vote on bill that would name post office after Virginia Beach shooting victim

WASHINGTON – Congresswoman Elaine Luria announced that the House will vote this week on a bipartisan bill that would name a Virginia Beach post office in honor of Ryan “Keith” Cox.

The post office is located at 2509 George Mason Drive. Virginia’s entire U.S. House delegation has cosponsored the bill. Congresswoman Luria introduced the bill on June 17. It is expected to receive a House Floor vote on Wednesday.

“I am proud to have led this delegation-wide effort to honor Keith’s selfless actions and impact on our Virginia Beach community,” Congresswoman Luria said. “When we walk by that post office and see Keith’s name, we’ll think of his life-saving heroics. Congress can honor the bravery that emerged from this terrible tragedy by passing this bill into law.”

Cox was one of the 12 individuals killed in the Virginia Beach mass shooting. He served Virginia Beach as an account clerk in the Department of Public Utilities for 12 years.

Virginia Beach Strong: Remembering Ryan Keith Cox

An active member of the Virginia Beach community, Cox sang in his church’s choir with a “golden voice.” His friends and his colleagues describe Cox as a selfless man who put the needs of others before his own.

This was exemplified when he laid down his life to guide his fellow coworkers to safety on May 31 in Building 2 of the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. After bringing his colleagues to safety, Cox courageously stood watch and refused to take refuge, stating: “I’ve got to see if anybody needs help.”

In the wake of the tragedy, Congresswoman Luria was approached by Virginia Beach Postmaster Joseph A. Croce Jr. with a request to honor Cox. Congresswoman Luria agreed, setting the legislative process in motion.

Congressman Bobby Scott, Congressman A. Donald McEachin, Congressman Rob Wittman, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, Congressman Denver Riggleman, Congressman Morgan Griffith, Congressman Don Beyer, Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, Congressman Gerry Connolly, and Congressman Ben Cline are original cosponsors of the bill.

