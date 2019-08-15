Man found guilty of second-degree murder in NSU football player’s 2017 death

NORFOLK, Va. – The man who was arrested for the murder of a Norfolk State University football player in October 2017 was found guilty of second-degree murder Thursday.

24-year-old Jaquan Anderson was also found guilty of use of a firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of Nicholas Ackies. Court documents said the two knew each other, and dispatchers said Anderson claimed he shot Ackies because the athlete tried to rob him in his home.

His charges were certified to a grand jury in June 2018. He was granted bond in February of this year.

Last week, Norfolk Police asked for the public’s assistance in finding Anderson after they say he was released from custody. They later said they had located him and took him into custody without incident.

According to the Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office, Anderson’s sentencing deliberation will be Friday.

Jaquan Anderson guilty of 2nd degree murder and UFA. Sentencing deliberation will be tomorrow — Norfolk Circuit Court Clerks Office (@NFKCircuitCourt) August 15, 2019

Download the News 3 app for updates.