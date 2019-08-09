NSU football player’s alleged murderer back in custody after release before trial

NORFOLK, Va. – The man who was arrested for allegedly murdering a Norfolk State University football player in October 2017 is back in custody.

24-year-old Jaquan Markee Anderson was in custody on murder charges surrounding the fatal shooting of Nicholas Ackies.

Friday night, Norfolk Police asked for the public’s assistance in finding Anderson after they say he was released from custody around 2 p.m. They later said they had located him.

#Update Jaquan Anderson has been located and is in #NorfolkPD custody. https://t.co/ImGaS2b7uR — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 10, 2019

The murder case against Anderson is scheduled for trial on Monday, August 12. Friday morning, Anderson was present and was in custody while a pre-trial hearing took place in Norfolk Circuit Court.

A review is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding his release.

