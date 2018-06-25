Murder charges certified to grand jury for former NSU football player

NORFOLK, Va. – Former Norfolk State University football player Jaquan Anderson had charges against him certified to grand jury.

Anderson was charged in the death of 18-year-old Nicholas Jerome Ackies, who had played football for NSU as well before his death in October.

While in Norfolk General District Court on Monday, Anderson was found in contempt during a separate mental health evaluation hearing.

According to police, Anderson shot and killed Ackies around 6 p.m. on October 27, 2017. Search warrants say that after the shooting, Anderson called 911 and told dispatch that he killed his friend with a gun.

In the call to First Responders, dispatchers say Anderson shot Ackies because he tried to rob him in his home on Hayes Street.

Search warrants say police arrived at Anderson’s home minutes after the 911 call. They say they found Ackies with trauma to his face. Documents say multiple cartridges were also found at the scene.

Anderson was taken into custody from his home. Search warrants say they are taking blood him to compare against evidence collected at the scene.

It is not known when Anderson will be in court next. He faces a Second Degree Murder charge and a felony firearms charge.

