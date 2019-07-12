Portsmouth Bloods gang member pleads guilty to violent racketeering conspiracy

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth man pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in a violent racketeering conspiracy and other related firearm charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Timothy Sawyer-House, aka “Trouble,” 28, was a member of a Portsmouth-based “line” of the Nine Trey Gangsters, a gang affiliated with the United Blood Nation.

According to prosecutors, Sawyer-House was in a vehicle with a fellow gang member who opened fire and murdered 23-year-old Portsmouth resident Delante Eley. Court documents say that on March 11, 2014, after a series of incidents between Eley and members of 31-year-old Rashaun Taylor’s gang, Taylor and Sawyer-House followed Eley to his home, where Taylor shot and killed Eley.

The indictment also alleges that the two suspects sold heroin and fentanyl. As a member of the NTG, Sawyer-House sold narcotics and firearms on multiple occasions to a confidential informant who was working for the FBI.

Sawyer-House faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum term of life in prison for charges of racketeering conspiracy and possessing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime. He will be sentenced on October 23.

