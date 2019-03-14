Two indicted for racketeering conspiracy involving 2014 murder of Portsmouth father

Posted 9:41 pm, March 14, 2019, by

NORFOLK, Va. – Two Portsmouth men were arrested Thursday for their alleged roles in a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 death of a 23-year-old man.

On March 6, a federal grand jury indicted 31-year-old Rashaun Taylor, also known as “Diablo,” and 28-year-old Timothy Sawyer-House, also known as “Trouble,” on 13 counts of racketeering conspiracy, attempted robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and distribution of heroin and fentanyl.

Taylor was also charged with the capital-eligible offense of murder in aid of racketeering and use of a firearm resulting in death.

The indictment says Taylor and Sawyer-House were members of a Portsmouth-based set of the Nine Trey Gangsters, a gang affiliated with the United Blood Nation. It alleges that on March 11, 2014, after a series of incidents between 23-year-old Delante Eley and members of Taylor’s gang, Taylor and Sawyer-House followed Eley to his home, where Taylor shot and killed Eley.

Two days later, Taylor, Sawyer-House and others tried to rob a drug dealer of cash, heroin, cocaine and marijuana while armed with a high-powered Romanian-made semi-automatic rifle.

The indictment also alleges that the two suspects sold heroin and fentanyl.

News 3 spoke to Eley’s family after his death. Eley left behind a daughter, who was 5 years old at the time, and a fiancée, Shana Stoner.

Eley and Stoner were supposed to get married that summer.

Taylor would be eligible for the death penalty or a mandatory life sentence if convicted of the murder charge. If Sawyer-House is convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Download the News 3 app for updates. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.