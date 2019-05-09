Local leader of Nine Trey Gangsters sentenced to three consecutive life terms

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk man who is said to be the leader of the Nine Trey Gangsters Bloods gang was sentenced Thursday to three consecutive life terms plus an additional 40 years in prison.

41-year-old Antonio “Murdock” Simmons was sentenced for his leadership role in a racketeering conspiracy, multiple murders, multiple attempted murders and various drug and gun crimes.

Court documents say Simmons was a high-ranking leader of a group of Portsmouth and Norfolk-based members of the Nine Trey Gangsters, a Bloods gang affiliated with the United Blood Nation. Simmons and five other members and gang associates were charged for their roles in a spree of extreme violence in December 2015 that resulted in the deaths of five people and four others who were shot during seven separate shootings that crossed nearly every city in South Hampton Roads.

Nearly all of the victims in the case were unaffiliated with the gang or any other gang, authorities say. The victims included two mothers of young children and one grandmother who was murders, along with her boyfriend, because gang members believed she was cooperating with the police in an investigation of another shooting carried out by a Nine Trey member just weeks before.

Simmons was found guilty of the two murders that occurred during attempted robberies he told his men to commit. By the end of December, two of the gang’s primary shooters, Anthony “Ace Foye” and Nathaniel “Savage” Mitchell, were in a competition to see who could gain a reputation within the gang for shooting the most people.

“Simmons and his gang committed horrific violence across nearly every community in Hampton Roads,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Their actions shattered five families and took parents away from their children. That they did these acts because the gang needed money and to enhance their reputation speaks volumes about what gangs really are – as opposed to what they claim to be when they recruit young men and women in our neighborhoods. Where gangs go, depravity and senseless violence follows. I would like to especially thank the police departments in every South Hampton Roads city for their assistance in bringing these men to justice.”

Download the News 3 app for updates.