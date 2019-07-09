Hampton church hosting ‘Night of Hope’ in wake of Noah Tomlin’s disappearance, death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - It has been nearly a week since the body of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin was found. As police continue their investigation into his disappearance and death, a Hampton church is hoping to help heal the community with a special event.

"Night of Hope" will be held at Calvary Assembly of God church at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The church is located on N. Mallory Street, down the road from Noah's home and where police say he was last seen. Since the church is so close to Noah's home, police searched the church's property when Noah was first reported missing.

"They had two volunteers and they had climbed into our dumpster digging around through every bag trying to find this little boy," explained Youth Pastor Mike Dudley. "It was hot; it was one of those hot, steamy days and we have a day care here, so the trash bags have day care things . That didn’t slow those volunteers down at all. They went through every bag."

As Dudley and Lead Pastor Dave Highlander looked on, they watched their community hurt.

"We really saw the community in a state of hopelessness," said Highlander, "not really knowing what to do or how to respond. They were frustrated. They were angry, and they didn’t know what to do."

The pastors say these emotions are still being felt by the Buckroe Beach community, so they decided to hold an event for neighbors to come together and heal.

The "Night of Hope" event is open to everyone affected by Noah's disappearance and death. While it will be held at the church, they say it will not be a "religion-heavy" event.

"We are trying to provide a place that people can come together and they can find other people that are hurting that are just as frustrated or angry as they are and find relief."

For more information about the "Night of Hope," visit the church's event page.