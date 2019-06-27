Mother of missing Hampton 2-year-old previously convicted for child neglect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – It has been four days since a Hampton toddler was last seen. Police are continuing their search for 2-year-old Noah Tomlin.

He was last seen at 1 a.m. Monday when his mother, Julia Tomlin, told investigators she put him to bed.

At 11:30 a.m., Julia reported him missing to police.

Hampton Police have not said if there has been any foul play in Noah’s disappearance. Investigators say they are still entertaining all possible options, including that he walked away from the home on his own.

News 3 has tried to speak to Julia ever since Noah was reported missing. After several days, we have not heard back from her.

In 2010, Julia spent five months behind bars after pleading guilty to felony child neglect.

Court documents say her then-1-year-old daughter was severely burned after Julia sat her down her on a hot kitchen stove.

Investigators reported that the child was taken to the hospital days after she was burned and the burns had transformed into red welts, then into blisters.

Court records say at the time of the incident, Julia had five children. Police have not said how many children were in the home on Monday when Noah was last seen.

Police say Noah’s parents have been cooperating with police since he was reported missing. No one has been charged with anything in connection with his disappearance.