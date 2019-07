Watch: Police find body believed to be Noah Tomlin, missing Hampton toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police in its Wednesday news conference says it believes the body of missing Noah Tomlin has been found. The 2-year-old had been missing since June 24.

Hampton Police Chief Terry Sult made the announcement outside police headquarters, where he said the body was found at the city steam plant.

Noah was last seen at 1 a.m. at his home in the Bayside Mobile Home Village. His mother Julia Tomlin, who was arrested and charged with three counts of felony child neglect in connection with his disappearance, reported him missing at 11:35 a.m. that day.

Police have presumed Noah dead but had continued to search the city landfill and steam plant, where trash is also taken.

In 2010, Julia spent five months behind bars after pleading guilty to felony child neglect. Court documents say her then-1-year-old daughter was severely burned after Julia sat her down on a hot kitchen stove.

On Wednesday Newport News Police shared their condolences for all affected by the news.

Today brings a sense of closure in the Noah Tomlin case, but the emotional toll of this investigation will be felt by everyone involved for a long time to come. Our hearts are with our brothers & sisters at @hamptonvapolice and the entire community as we begin the healing process pic.twitter.com/docd7dv3nL — Newport News Police (@NewportNewsPD) July 3, 2019

