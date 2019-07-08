× Congressman Bobby Scott to host roundtable on gun violence

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – More than a dozen policymakers, law enforcement, and community stakeholders will gather in Newport News Monday to talk gun violence.

Congressman Bobby Scott is hosting the roundtable on what he calls an ‘epidemic’.

Over the past few months, mass shootings have taken place in Hampton, Chesapeake, and Virginia Beach.

The shootings resulted in 13 deaths, and dozens of injuries including several children.

Congressman Scott will meet the group ahead of a special session in the General Assembly that Governor Ralph Northam has called.

That takes place Tuesday in Richmond.

Monday’s roundtable will explore what experts recommended, what the House of Representatives has done, and what can be done in the Commonwealth.