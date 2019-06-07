Gov. Northam sets date for special session on gun violence in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam has set July 9, 2019, as the date for the special session on gun violence in Virginia to commence.

Northam announced the move to have the Virginia General Assembly to convene a special session after the deadly mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center that took the life of 12 people, 11 of whom were city employees.

The special session will look to see lawmakers converse about: Universal background checks; A ban on assault weapons, to include suppressors and bump stocks; An extreme risk protective order; Reinstating the one-gun-a-month law; Child access prevention; Requiring people to report lost and stolen firearms and Expanding local authority to regulate firearms, including in government buildings.

“We must do more than give thoughts and prayers; we must give Virginians the action they deserve,” said Northam during his press conference.

Republican Kirk Cox, Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, released a statement saying Republicans will focus on bills holding criminals accountable and stiffening penalties, “not infringing on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”

