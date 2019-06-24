Northam administration holding roundtable discussion in Hampton on gun violence

HAMPTON, Va. — A Northam administration member will be in Hampton on Monday ahead of the special legislative session on gun violence starting in July.

Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran (D) is hosting a roundtable with gun community leaders and gun legislation activist at the main branch of the Hampton Library at 6:30 p.m.

Moran — who has held his position since 2014 — has held discussions in Alexandria, Fairfax, Richmond, Fredericksburg and Abingdon before coming to Monday’s meeting in Hampton.

Gov. Ralph Northam called for a special session following the death of 12 people in a mass shooting at a city government building in Virginia Beach on May 31.

Virginia’s General Assembly will meet on July 9, and Republicans have already expressed not wanting to create laws limiting gun rights and impacting gun possession.

Republican Kirk Cox, Speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, released a statement saying Republicans will focus on bills holding criminals accountable and stiffening penalties, “not infringing on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”

The special session will look to see lawmakers converse about: Universal background checks; A ban on assault weapons, to include suppressors and bump stocks; An extreme risk protective order; Reinstating the one-gun-a-month law; Child access prevention; Requiring people to report lost and stolen firearms and Expanding local authority to regulate firearms, including in government buildings.

“We must do more than give thoughts and prayers; we must give Virginians the action they deserve,” said Northam during his press conference.