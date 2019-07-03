‘They didn’t expect me to live,’ 12 year old shot in Buckroe Beach speaks out

BUCKROE BEACH, Va. –He sounds like you typical 12 year old. “I like pizza wrestling, shooting basketball, eating ramen noodles, and mac n, cheese,” said Kreetay Briggs Jr. But when you look a little closer, you’ll find a brave little soldier, a boy with 26 staples across his stomach and a bullet hole in his back.

“I just remember running and she was dragging me, she was trying to get me away from the guns,” said Briggs. Brigg’s mom pulled her son away from the incessant gunfire that erupted when the family went to the beach on June 22. Briggs and three others including a 7 year old girl were shot near the playground at Buckroe Beach.

“It was terrible, I’ve never got shot before so I don’t know what it’s like,” he said. A statement where the innocence of this pre-teen shines through. A rising 7th grader who lays in his Smithfield home with a damaged artery and colon.

“They said I was strong, and I wasn’t gonna make it but I pulled through,” Kreetay explains when speaking about his doctors.

After being in a coma, and pushing through four surgeries, Kreetay is the epitome of a trooper. “I’m in a lot of pain, can’t walk wobbly all the time,” he explained.

He’s tough no doubt and expected to fully recover, but had a message today about using guns as the answer to violence.