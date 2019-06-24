7 year-old shot in arm at Buckroe Beach on her birthday, among four victims

BUCKROE BEACH- Va–

It was the perfect summer evening, music on the pier, kids having fun on the playground, beach goers strolling in the sand .

“We picked up some of her friends, grabbed some pizza, and headed to the beach to celebrate her birthday,” said one mother.

But in a moment, Buckroe Beach in Hampton was littered with police after gunshots rang out, bullets hitting four people.

“The bullets started whizzing past us, we just heard the whoosh,” said a mother of a 7 year old girl.

One hitting a little girl, celebrating her 7th birthday with friends on the nearby playground.

” I was trying to get down, but the bullet hit me because they are fast,” said the 7 year old News 3 spoke to today as she sat with a bandage on her upper arm.

Heather Shipe was sitting on a neighbors deck near 1st Street enjoying a drink, and people watching when she was almost hit by the gunfire.

“We heard what sounded like firework very rapid pow pow pow,” Shipe explained.

A bullet missed her head by inches, the imprint now on the vinyl siding.

“I was in tears, I was not a happy camper, it really didn’t set in until the next day and I was like wow, my life could have been taken from me last night,” Shipe explained.

An unimaginable ending to what was supposed to be a happy birthday celebration, and a laid back summer evening.

“I don’t understand why you would do something like that in an environment where there is nothing but children and families gathering together,” said the mother.

Hampton Police say four people were shot Saturday around 8pm, including Kretay Briggs Jr. Briggs’ mother said the 12 year old was shot in the back, and is in critical condition at CHKD.

“When you see officers out and about you feel a net of safety because you would think no one would do that with police right here,” the mother stated.

Hampton police say the two adults ages 31 and 52 that were also shot Saturday are expected to be ok.