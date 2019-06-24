Hampton city officials address community after Buckroe Beach shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck and other city officials spoke at to the community Sunday at a Buckroe Beach concert, where one day earlier, two kids and two adults were shot at the park.

The others in attendance were members of City Council, Assistant City Manager Steve Bond, and Chief of Police Terry Sult.

Hampton Police says they are working tirelessly to apprehend the individual(s) responsible for the shooting.

The victims were in different areas of the park during the shooting, police say.

Hampton police have reached out to Newport News police to assist in the investigation

There is no further information at this time as this story is developing.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

