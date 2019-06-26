Police searching for person of interest after Hampton beach shooting injures two children, two adults

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have released a person of interest after a Buckroe Beach shooting that left two children and two adults injured.
On June 22, police heard gunshots at the beach and responded just before 8 p.m.
A 12-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries, police say. A 7-year-old and two adults, a 31-year-old and a 52-year-old, were also shot and have non-life-threatening injuries.
On Wednesday, Hampton police released pictures of an individual they believe may know information about the shooting.
