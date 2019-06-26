Police searching for person of interest after Hampton beach shooting injures two children, two adults

Posted 2:36 pm, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 02:40PM, June 26, 2019

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have released a person of interest after a Buckroe Beach shooting that left two children and two adults injured.

On June 22, police heard gunshots at the beach and responded just before 8 p.m.

A 12-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries, police say. A 7-year-old and two adults, a 31-year-old and a 52-year-old, were also shot and have non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Hampton police released pictures of an individual they believe may know information about the shooting.

Related: Mothers of children shot at Buckroe Beach speak out

If you this person or anyone who has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.
Google Map for coordinates 37.047656 by -76.300042.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.