Police searching for person of interest after Hampton beach shooting injures two children, two adults

HAMPTON, Va. – Police have released a person of interest after a Buckroe Beach shooting that left two children and two adults injured.

On June 22, police heard gunshots at the beach and responded just before 8 p.m.

A 12-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries, police say. A 7-year-old and two adults, a 31-year-old and a 52-year-old, were also shot and have non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, Hampton police released pictures of an individual they believe may know information about the shooting.

The Hampton Police Division needs to speak to this individual. He may have information about the Buckroe Beach shooting. If you know who this is contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or leave a tip at https://t.co/SFVmYLi34C. pic.twitter.com/ysVkRbQgo3 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) June 26, 2019

Related: Mothers of children shot at Buckroe Beach speak out

If you this person or anyone who has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757)–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.