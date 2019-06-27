× Portsmouth facing multi-million dollar lawsuit over Pavilion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The manager of the Pavilion concert venue is suing the city for breach of contract after the entire 2019 concert season has been canceled at the location.

IMGoing is seeking nearly $4.5 million. In the 11-page lawsuit filed late last week, IMGoing alleges the city failed to keep the Pavilion in good working condition and that’s led to damages for IMGoing.

Structural problems with the amphitheater’s roof have led to the cancellation of the concert season at the venue. All shows have been moved to other locations.

“The City’s actions have caused irreparable harm to IMGoing’s reputation and standing in the industry to successfully deliver performances at a quality facility,” the lawsuit says.

Troubles at the Pavilion began last year when engineers noticed a deformity in the support structure that holds the tent canopy. Water damage caused a 10-foot crack to form.

IMGoing says the city has failed to meet goals of reopening the site and has failed to properly communicate about the issues.

City Attorney Solomon Ashby has not responded to a request for comment.