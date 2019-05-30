City to announce construction update on Portsmouth pavilion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A status update is expected Thursday on the construction project at the The Home Union Bank & Trust Pavilion.

In May of 2018 city officials announced the canopy had a structural flaw.

Engineers noticed a deformity in the support structure that holds the tent canopy during a routine inspection. The engineering team said a potential critical condition existed at the structure and recommended removing the tent canopy and having an open-tent season for 2018.

City officials are giving an update on the pavilion’s status at 4 p.m., Thursday.

