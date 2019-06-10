Portsmouth is relocating all pavilion concerts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – All the announced concerts for the 2019 season in Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion are now being moved to a different location.

The concert venues are being relocated due to structural concerns with the Portsmouth amphitheater’s roof.

The City of Portsmouth will keep the venue closed for the rest of the year while installing a replacement for the roof that was discovered faulty in 2018.

Officials had originally said that while construction wouldn’t be completed on time, the pavilion would still open this summer. The original date for completion was expected to be June 19.

Tickets that were previously purchased to the Portsmouth shows will be honored at the venues where the concerts are being relocated.

Anyone wanting a refund for these shows may return them where they first bought them.

To see each listed show and their new location, click here.