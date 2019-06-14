Stop signs added to railroad crossing where Chesapeake woman died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - More than two months after a 28-year-old woman died at the Snowden Street railroad crossing, stop signs have been added to the road.

Taylor Romanczyk was in her car when it was hit by a train on March 30. After Romanczyk's death, Jennifer Shrader, who lives in the area, began a petition to bring crossing arms and lights to the railway.

Last month, Shrader - along with Romanczyk's family - spoke to Chesapeake City Council. The council decided to give the train company CSX $250,000 for cross arms and lights.

Since the arms and lights haven't been installed yet, stop signs have been put in place. For Shrader, the signs are a welcome improvement.

"I feel like they are moving in a positive way," said Shrader. "It's not any crossing. It’s a crossing that a lady lost her life at, so it's not just any crossing - it's our crossing. It's Taylor’s crossing."

While she is happy with the progress being made, she's not giving up until cross arms and lights are put up on Snowden Street.

"I want them to know that I am going to make sure things get done out here. This is never going to happen to anyone else."