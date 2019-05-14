Family of woman who died in Chesapeake train crash takes action to make railroad crossing safer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The railroad crossing off Snowden Street has always been a huge concern for Jeanine Romanczyk and her family, especially to her 28-year-old daughter Taylor.

“She would say, 'This is a bad crossing, Mom.' She knew it was a bad crossing. All the conditions had to be perfect before going through the crossing," said Jeanine.

Even with all the extra caution, Taylor's life was taken at the crossing on March 30. Police say a cargo train hit her car.

Jeanine wants something to be done, starting with railroad crossing arms and better lighting. This is something people who work and live in this community have been asking for.

Jennifer Shrader's son works right around the corner.

“Trucks come across, businesses, there is all kinds of business here. We use this every day," she said.

Shrader started a petition the day after Taylor's death to increase safety measures at the railroad crossing.

“This should’ve never happened, and it should never happen again. One death is too many," Shrader said.

After facing city council and demanding change with the Romanczyk family Tuesday night, she told News 3 the city agreed to give CSX $250,000 for cross arms and lights.

Matthew Hamel moved to amend the proposed Capital Budge to include a project to install train-activated flashing lights and gates at the Snowden Street crossing and to appropriate the $250,000 to fund the project. City council voted 9-0 to approve the amendment.