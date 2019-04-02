Online petition to make site of deadly Chesapeake train accident safer gains traction

CHESAPEAKE, VA – In one day, more than 5,000 people have signed an online petition aimed at making a Chesapeake train crossing safer.

The Snowden Street crossing is where a 28-year-old woman died over the weekend. According to Chesapeake Police, Taylor Romanczyk’s car was hit by a train Saturday night.

Jennifer Shrader is familiar with the crossing. Her son’s business sits a few feet away from the train tracks. She says she has been asking for safety measures to be added to the crossing for years.

At the crossing, there are a few signs marking the train tracks. Drivers in the area say trees block many of signs, making them difficult to see. There are also no street lights nearby.

Shrader wants to see cross arms installed at the site.

To make this change Shrader created an online petition on Change.org. Within hours, thousands of people signed the petition, asking to see a change.

According to the City of Chesapeake, they are not responsible for adding safety precautions to train crossings. They say that responsibility is with the train company, CSX.

In a statement to News 3, a CSX spokesperson said the decision is up to VDOT.

“Decisions about warning devices, signage or road markings are governed by national standards set forth by the U.S. Dept. of Transportation and led by state authorities, which in this case is VDOT. While CSX does not make these decisions, we are part of the process and we work cooperatively on such matters. Our thoughts remain with those impacted by this incident.”

News 3 has reached out to VDOT for comment about adding crossing arms to the Snowden Street crossing. A spokesperson says they are working on getting a response.