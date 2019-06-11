Norfolk City Council approves ordinance for scooter pilot program

NORFOLK, Va. – Getting around Norfolk just got easier thanks to a Norfolk City Council vote.

Tuesday night, the council approved an ordinance for a shared scooter pilot program with Lime. The vote makes Norfolk the first city in Hampton Roads to embrace the electric scooter company.

The pilot program will assess the viability of this new mobility option for Norfolk residents and visitors. The city says starting June 24, the initiative will last for one year.

Once launched, there will be 150 e-scooters available for use, with a goal of 500 by Fourth of July weekend.

The dockless system will allow riders to start, hold and end rides by parking the scooter in the public right of way (such as sidewalks and plazas), clear of buildings and ramps. Lime ensures the shared scooters are properly parked through preferred parking zones and photo verification.

Riders can make point-to-point trips in and around the city with just a tap on their smartphones. Lime also offers services for non-smartphone users and cash-based options through their Lime Access Program.

In August 2018, Bird brought their ride share program to the Mermaid City and ruffled a few feathers in the process. The West Coast start-up company dropped its scooters on the streets of Norfolk without the city’s permission.

The city said it impounded 560 of Bird’s scooters and told the company it would have to pay more than $93K to get them back.

Click here for more information about Lime.