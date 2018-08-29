Electric scooters debut in Norfolk without city permission

NORFOLK, Va. – Bird Ride, an electric scooter company, has brought their ride share program to the Mermaid City and ruffled a few feathers in the process.

Bird Ride, is a West Coast start-up company that brings electric scooters to city’s all over the country. The scooters made their way to the streets of Norfolk over night, but according to a City Spokesperson, the company was not given permission.

In a statement, Lori Crouch with the City of Norfolk said “Bird did not communicate, coordinate or provide any notice before dropping scooters in Norfolk. As such, staff is reaching out to Bird today. City staff and police are collecting the scooters and placing them in safe storage at our Towing and Recovery facility for Bird to collect.”

This isn’t the first time the company has dropped scooters in a city without permission. According to WTVR in Richmond, the scooters were dropped there last week, surprising residents and city officials.

News 3 has reached out to Bird Ride for comment regarding the city’s collection of the scooters, they have not yet responded to our emails and calls.

To learn more about the electric scooter’s visit the company’s website here.