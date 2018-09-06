Bird scooters back in Norfolk after city orders them to fly away

NORFOLK, Va. – The scooters that ruffled feathers after mysteriously appearing on Norfolk streets last week have reappeared.

According to a city spokesperson, on Thursday city officials collected 19 more scooters from the company Bird, a West Coast-based startup company that brings the scooters to cities all over the country. Last week, the company picked up the 66 scooters that appeared overnight.

The city spokesperson said Bird was fined $5 per scooter and signed a document stating the company would not abandon property in compliance with Norfolk city codes. The next time the company does so, the city will impound the scooters.

When the city asked Bird why they are dropping off the scooters without warning, the company said it was under the impression that all it needed was a business license for the City of Norfolk. However, the city spokesperson said this is not true. She said city code dictates right of way and states you cannot abandon property on city property.

News 3 talked to local students who use the scooters when they are available. They said they’re nice to have around, especially when late for class.

The city has impounded the scooters until Norfolk officials can have a meeting with Bird.