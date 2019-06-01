President Trump responds to Virginia Beach shooting, orders U.S. flags to half-staff

President Donald Trump responded via Twitter to the mass shooting that killed 12 people in Virginia Beach.

Spoke to Virginia Governor @RalphNortham last night, and the Mayor and Vice Mayor of Virginia Beach this morning, to offer condolences to that great community. The Federal Government is there, and will be, for whatever they may need. God bless the families and all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2019

Trump’s tweet joins officials around Virginia in expressing their support for the Resort City.

The President also announced on Saturday that he will be ordering the flag of the United States to be flown, “at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, June 4, 2019.”

Trump also directed that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

The victims’ names were announced Saturday morning.

