Virginia top officials, Pharrell respond to Virginia Beach mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Following a mass shooting that left 11 people dead and 6 more, including a police officer, injured, Virginia’s top officials offered their condolences and support to the Resort City.

Governor Ralph Northam traveled to Virginia Beach to meet with city officials. He tweeted that he was in communication with Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer and Virginia Beach Police Department Chief Jim Cervera, and that his administration would assist law enforcement and first responders in any way necessary.

He called the shooting “horrible” in an interview with News 3.

Here are some of the other responses from people close to the city.

