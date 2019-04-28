Watch: Winners announced for 2019 St. Jude Dream Home, bonus prizes

Sunday was the big day!

The winner of the St. Jude Dream Home was announced in a special show on News 3! There were also bonus prizes along the way like a Nissan Rogue, Tides ticket packages and a $10,000 shopping spree.

The winners of the bonus prizes were announced during the show as well.

Artesso SmartTouch Technology kitchen faucet: Caffee Mathews, Portsmouth

Caffee Mathews, Portsmouth LeVian Diamond Pendant, courtesy of Signet Jewelers: Thomas Hayes, Virginia Beach

Thomas Hayes, Virginia Beach 10 Flex Passes to studio or main stage performances, courtesy of Zeiders American Dream Theater: Patricia Gattshall, Norfolk

Patricia Gattshall, Norfolk Night out at the movies for a year, courtesy Cinema Cafe: Sharon Oldham, Newport News

Sharon Oldham, Newport News House cleaning for one year, courtesy of Domestic Divas: Edwin Martinez, Norfolk

Edwin Martinez, Norfolk Ticket on Sale, courtesy of 97.3 The Eagle and Southwest: Claude Edwards, Virginia Beach

Claude Edwards, Virginia Beach Early Bird Prize with the Norfolk Tides Baseball Club, Norfolk Admirals and ODU Monarchs: Michael McManus, Virginia Beach

Michael McManus, Virginia Beach Bonus prize, 2019 Nissan Rogue: Vivian Frances, Chesapeake

Vivian Frances, Chesapeake Open House prize, $10,000 shopping spree at Value City Furniture: Melissa White, Virginia Beach

Melissa White, Virginia Beach 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house: Kevin Comstock, Virginia Beach

The home is four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, 3,700 square feet and is an estimated value of $635,000. The home is located in Emerald Forest at 1505 Barkie Court in Virginia Beach.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food to ease the worries while their loved ones are fighting for their lives.