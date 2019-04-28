Watch: Winners announced for 2019 St. Jude Dream Home, bonus prizes

Complete Something in the Water coverage

Sunday was the big day!

The winner of the St. Jude Dream Home was announced in a special show on News 3! There were also bonus prizes along the way like a Nissan Rogue, Tides ticket packages and a $10,000 shopping spree.

The winners of the bonus prizes were announced during the show as well.

  • Artesso SmartTouch Technology kitchen faucet: Caffee Mathews, Portsmouth
  • LeVian Diamond Pendant, courtesy of Signet Jewelers: Thomas Hayes, Virginia Beach
  • 10 Flex Passes to studio or main stage performances, courtesy of Zeiders American Dream Theater: Patricia Gattshall, Norfolk
  • Night out at the movies for a year, courtesy Cinema Cafe: Sharon Oldham, Newport News
  • House cleaning for one year, courtesy of Domestic Divas: Edwin Martinez, Norfolk
  • Ticket on Sale, courtesy of 97.3 The Eagle and Southwest: Claude Edwards, Virginia Beach
  • Early Bird Prize with the Norfolk Tides Baseball Club, Norfolk Admirals and ODU Monarchs: Michael McManus, Virginia Beach
  • Bonus prize, 2019 Nissan Rogue: Vivian Frances, Chesapeake
  • Open House prize, $10,000 shopping spree at Value City Furniture: Melissa White, Virginia Beach
  • 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house: Kevin Comstock, Virginia Beach

The home is four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, 3,700 square feet and is an estimated value of $635,000. The home is located in Emerald Forest at 1505 Barkie Court in Virginia Beach.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food to ease the worries while their loved ones are fighting for their lives.

