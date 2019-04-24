Watch News 3’s live show as we announce St. Jude Dream Home winner

NORFOLK, Va. – News 3 is partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to give away their 2019 Dream Home!

Tickets to enter are $100 and they are on sale until Saturday, April 28. Just call 800-851-5323 to buy one before they sell out.

The home is four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, 3,700 square feet and is an estimated value of $635,000. The home is located in Emerald Forest at 1505 Barkie Court in Virginia Beach.

We will be announcing the big home winner as well as the winner of a car and other special bonus prizes live on April 28 at 11 a.m. on News 3.

Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

