Military family relies on St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through girl’s cancer battle

There is no convent time for cancer to strike, and when one member of family is serving his country it can be especially challenging.

How do parents juggle the decisions and demands of a child with cancer when one of them is called to duty?

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital doesn't have all the answers, but they provide a soft place to fall.

This is Natalie's brave story.

"Nobody wants to hear that their child has cancer, and it's the scariest thing that anybody has to go through," said Natalie's mom.

She said when they arrived at St. Jude, they met with the doctor the same day. They learned that Natalie's cancer had spread through her entire abdomen.

Because of the cancer, Natalie was unable to walk, which her mom said was difficult for her since she's a "very excitable child."

"Being a military family, my husband couldn't be here nearly as often as he would love to be," she said. "We're used to handling our lives apart if we have to, and this situation is unique because it's our daughter's life."

Natalie's mom said everyone at St. Jude loves her; she toddles down the hallway "like she owns the place."

Thanks to St. Jude, Natalie's mom said family is able to focus on Natalie getting better and not having to worry about finances, which has taken an immense amount of stress off of her and her husband.

And all of that is from donations.

"Her life has changed; it's better, and we're going home next week!" Natalie's mom said.

Natalie just celebrated her sixth birthday, and the family is looking forward to celebrating many more birthdays to come.

