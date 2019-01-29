Tickets on sale for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – You can buy tickets to enter to win the beautiful 2019 St. Jude Dream home!

The home is four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, 3,700 square feet and is an estimated value of $635,000. The home is located in Emerald Forest at 1505 Barkie Court in Virgina Beach.

Tickets are $100 and Every ticket helps St. Jude kids and the mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.

There are lots of special prizes along the way that are given away for buying tickets before certain dates so be sure to check those out by clicking here.

You can also take open house tours March 23 – April 21 Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. or Sundays 12 – 5 p.m.

To buy a ticket call 800-851-5323.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food to ease the worries while their loved ones are fighting for their lives.

Related:

2018 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners!