It’s finished! Open house weekends for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home start March 23

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It’s finally done, and it’s beautiful!

We’re giving you a sneak peak of the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway house. This is all part of News 3’s effort to take action to help kids battling cancer.

The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home is 3,700 square feet. It has an estimated value of $635,000.

If you want to get a better look at everything inside, open house weekends start this Saturday, March 23. You can stop by the house on Barkie Court – off Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach – from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 12-5 p.m. Sundays. Open house tours end on April 21.

And you still have time to reserve your $100 ticket for the home! If you purchase tickets before April 5, you’re eligible to win a 2019 Nissan Rogue.

All you have to do is call 1-800-851-5323.