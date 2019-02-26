× First Look: Touring the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – It may not be finished quite yet, but News 3 is getting an early look inside the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home.

News 3 reporter Anthony Sabella toured the 3,700 square foot home on Tuesday. Open house tours begin March 23.

Located on Barkie Court off Kempsville Road in Virginia Beach, it’s valued at around $635,000 and includes four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

You can buy tickets to win the home by calling 800-851-5323. They cost $100 each and all proceeds go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital!

If you purchase tickets before April 5, you’re eligible to win a 2019 Nissan Rogue.

